Tuesday Dec 15 2020
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred as Indian troops initiate firing along LoC

Tuesday Dec 15, 2020

(L to R) Naik Shahjahan and Sepoy Hameed. — ISPR via Geo.tv

Indian troops on Tuesday initiated ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Bagsar Sector, resulting in the martyrdom of two Pakistan Army soldiers.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) the Pakistan Army had given a befitting response to India's firing that had reportedly resulted in heavy losses to the Indian troops.

Read more: China backs Pakistan's efforts to combat terrorist forces, safeguard nations and regional peace

During the intense exchange of fire, the two soldiers who embraced martyrdom included Naik Shahjahan, 35, and Sepoy Hameed, 21.

Last week, a senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the LoC on December 09, resulting in serious injuries to an innocent civilian.

Read more: Pakistan Army hits India hard at LoC, dealing losses in men and material

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

