Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi's winter gets to Wasim Akram

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Former Pakistan cricket skipper Wasim Akram.  — Instagram/wasimakramliveofficial
  • Akram says that he "never" thought of wearing a jumper in Karachi 
  • Former skipper says that he has "never seen so many thick jackets"
  • The photograph has amassed nearly 15,000 likes 

The intensifying Karachi winter has gotten to former Pakistan cricket skipper Wasim Akram, according to his post on Instagram.

Akram, sharing a post on Wednesday, said that he had "never" thought of wearing a jumper in Karachi before, but today morning it was chilly.

"Before you guys give your Gayaan about it’s really cold up north and in Punjab, remember for Karachiites it’s like living in Antarctica," he said, explaining that winters in the metropolis are rarely ever actually cold.

Read more: Can you spot little Wasim Akram in this throwback picture?

The former fast bowler, talking further about the weather, said that he had "never seen so many thick jackets" in Karachi.

On January 1, the citizens struggled to keep themselves warm as the temperature dropped to 5.6°C, breaking a 10-year record for the lowest temperature in the metropolis.

According to details from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the lowest temperature in the city was recorded in the year 2014 when the temperature fell to 6.5°C.

More From Sports:

South African team to arrive in Pakistan on January 16

South African team to arrive in Pakistan on January 16
WATCH: BJ Watling interrupts presser to get Kane Williamson's autograph

WATCH: BJ Watling interrupts presser to get Kane Williamson's autograph
'Gesture of class': Pakistani cricketers show Kane Williamson respect after dismissing him

'Gesture of class': Pakistani cricketers show Kane Williamson respect after dismissing him
'Back on track': The re-rise of Hasan Ali in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

'Back on track': The re-rise of Hasan Ali in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Pak vs NZ: Kiwis top Test rankings after beating Green shirts

Pak vs NZ: Kiwis top Test rankings after beating Green shirts

Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared joint winners of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared joint winners of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Shahid Afridi finds Pakistan's results in New Zealand 'very poor'

Shahid Afridi finds Pakistan's results in New Zealand 'very poor'
PAK vs NZ: New Zealand thrash Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs

PAK vs NZ: New Zealand thrash Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs

PSL-6 draft: PCB announces 25 foreign players for Platinum category

PSL-6 draft: PCB announces 25 foreign players for Platinum category
'Incredible scenes': ICC shares Hassan Ali's video of smashing sixes in QeA Trophy final

'Incredible scenes': ICC shares Hassan Ali's video of smashing sixes in QeA Trophy final
Pak vs SA: Selection committee meeting next week to finalise Pakistan squad

Pak vs SA: Selection committee meeting next week to finalise Pakistan squad
PAK vs NZ: Pakistani fans lash out at 'Sir' Shan Masood on social media

PAK vs NZ: Pakistani fans lash out at 'Sir' Shan Masood on social media

Latest

view all