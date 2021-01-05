Can you spot little Wasim Akram in this throwback picture?

Former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram aka Sultan of Swing shared the picture on Instagram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram shared the throwback picture on Instagram.



He can be seen dressed up as a 'serbala' at his uncle's wedding.

The photograph has amassed over 15,000 likes and comments so far.

Former Pakistani captain Wasim Akram aka the "Sultan of Swing", shared an adorable throwback picture of himself when he probably stole the show for the first time being a 'serbala' at his uncle's wedding.

Taking his childhood memories to Instagram, Akram said that the vintage photograph was shared by his mother with him.



"My mom sent me this classic picture of me with my Mamo (maternal uncle) on his wedding day," the former cricketer wrote in the caption.

In the aforementioned picture, little Wasim is seen sitting with the groom dressed in a traditional attire.

"If I remember correctly, I got to keep all the cash," he shared on the picture-sharing app, reminiscing that he also enjoyed the horse ride, which is a tradition followed in South Asia, especially, where the groom along with his family arrives on a horse at the wedding.

The 'classic' photograph, which was shared a couple of hours ago, has already amassed over 15,000 likes and comments from Akram's fans.

