Shreyas Iyer admitted to ICU after sustaining 'severe laceration injury'

India's Shreyas Iyer takes a catch to dismiss of Australia's Alex Carey during One Day International in Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia on October 25, 2025.— Reuters

Indian vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Sydney after he suffered a laceration injury to his spleen during the third ODI against Australia, Indian media reported.

According to a statement issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the match on October 25.

He was immediately taken to a hospital in Sydney for further evaluation. “Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well," it said.

"The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress,” it added.

The incident occurred when Iyer took a brilliant running catch to dismiss Alex Carey off Harshit Rana’s bowling, sprinting back from backward point.

However, he landed awkwardly, injuring his rib cage in the process. Iyer was visibly in pain, clutching his side before being assisted off the field by medical staff.

Before the injury, Iyer had scored 11 and 61 in the first two ODIs, both of which India lost.

The visitors, however, bounced back strongly to clinch a nine-wicket victory in the final ODI, courtesy of a Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli masterclass, though Australia won the series 2–1.

Iyer has not been included in India’s squad for the five-match T20I series against Australia, set to begin on October 29, and his availability for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa — starting November 30 — remains uncertain depending on his recovery progress.