More than 12 factories shut down in Sindh due to suspension of gas supply

SSGC has suspended gas supply to more than 12 factories in Sindh

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce VP says several other factories suffering due to suspended gas supply

Demanded the govt reinstate gas supply otherwise, exports will be affected

KARACHI: More than 12 factories situated in Nooriabad and Kotri industrial area have been forced to shut down due after gas supply was suspended by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce's Vice-President Adeel Siddiqui said that the suspension of gas supply to the industrial zone has affected several other factories too, including textile, yarn, and cable makers.

Read more: Gas supply to be suspended in 7 Karachi areas on Sunday: SSGC

He said that gas being produced in Sindh is not being supplied to the factories. As per an agreement with the Ministry of Energy, it was decided that there would be an increase in the rates of gas from Rs786 to Rs930 per MMBTU because of the difference in prices of LNG and local gas. However, instead of implementing the decision, the SSGC suspend the gas altogether.



He demanded that the gas needs of the industrial zone should be met, otherwise the export sector would be affected.

Read more: Gas shortage adversely impacts business and domestic life in Pakistan