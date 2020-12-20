Gas shortage adversely impacts business and domestic life in Pakistan

A large number of vehicles form a cue at a PSO station in Pakistan. Photo: file

Gas shortage across many cities of the country is proving to be troublesome for citizens as gas stations continue to close and appliances requiring gas to function remain useless for hours, according to a report in The News.

Read more: Pakistan faces severe gas crisis in January as LNG trading companies take a back seat on bidding

Sindh and Balochistan have both announced the closure of gas stations across the provinces as the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had stated earlier that supply would remain suspended during two days of the week — Saturday and Sunday.

"The decision was taken in light of the availability of gas," the SSGC had said Friday, adding that supply to industries will be slashed by 50%.

The supply to the CNG stations in KP has also been suspended for four days while the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited says it won't be supplying gas to the Punjab CNG stations indefinitely for now.

Read more: Domestic, industrial consumers to get ‘uninterrupted’ gas supply during winters: report

In Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and other small cities and towns of the country, many families have been left freezing and hungry in the harsh winter as they remain without gas or are being supplied gas at very low pressure.

In Quetta, low gas pressure was reported in Raisani Town, Arif Road, Mir Ahmad Khan Road, Najamuddin Road, Kawari Road and adjoining areas.

Officials of the SSGC, however, are saying Balochistan is getting all the gas it needs.



SSGC General Manager Madni Siddiqui said Balochistan is getting 200mmcfd of gas according to its requirement, explaining that the low pressure of gas in certain parts of the province was due to the use of compressors.



The government has arranged 12 LNG cargoes for January 2021, a statement by the Petroleum Division spokesperson read. He said additional LNG has also been arranged in some cargoes.

In Punjab, residents say they are forced to buy the expensive LPG due to non-supply of gas. Mosques, homes, flats and businesses remain without warmth as gas supply remains suspended in many parts of the province.

Last week, the SSGC had temporarily suspended gas supply across seven areas in Karachi on a Sunday.



Earlier this month, it was reported that a major gas crisis is expected in Pakistan after no bids were received for the first time from LNG suppliers for the first half of January

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, assured masses by saying the government has a plan to deal with the crisis.