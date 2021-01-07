Violence in Washington: World leaders express concern over Capitol Hill protest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L), Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison (C) and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R). Photo: file

"What is happening is wrong," says NZ PM Jacinda Ardern

Canadian PM Justin Trudea describes Capitol Hill protest as an "attack on democracy"

Very distressing scenes at the US Congress, says the Australian prime minister



As unprecedented scenes of violence and chaos were witnessed at Capitol Hill in Washington, several countries expressed their concern and disappointment at the incident.

Read more: Chaos in Washington as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Encouraged by US President Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric regarding the validity of the 2020 US election results, armed mobs broke into the United States Capitol — the equivalent of Parliament House, the building where the US House of Representatives and Senate (Congress) meet — vandalising the most central symbol of American democracy.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did not mince her words by saying: "What is happening is wrong".

Ardern expressed hope that the situation would normalise, saying in a follow-up tweet that she hoped democracy in the country would prevail.

Read more: Capitol Hill protest: Donald Trump blocked by Twitter, Facebook

"Democracy - the right of people to exercise a vote, have their voice heard and then have that decision upheld peacefully should never be undone by a mob. Our thoughts are with everyone who is as devastated as we are by the events of today. I have no doubt democracy will prevail," she tweeted.



Canadians deeply disturbed by 'attack on democracy': Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the incident as well, saying that "democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be".

"Canadians are deeply disturbed and saddened by the attack on democracy in the United States, our closest ally and neighbour. Violence will never succeed in overruling the will of the people. Democracy in the US must be upheld - and it will be," he tweeted.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was saddened by the incident.

"In such circumstances, it is important that political leaders impress on their followers the need to refrain from violence, as well as to respect democratic processes and the rule of law," he said in a statement.



Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison condemned the "very distressing scenes" in Washington.

"Very distressing scenes at the US Congress. We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition," he tweeted.



