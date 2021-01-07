Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Sheeba Haider

KP govt devises coronavirus vaccine disbursement plan

By
Sheeba Haider

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

A Reuters file image.
  • Provincial and district administration cells established
  • Frontline health workers to be vaccinated in first phase

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised a plan for the procurement and disbursement of the anti-coronavirus vaccine. 

Under this programme, a provincial vaccine administration and coordination cell (PVACC) has been established which will be led by the KP health secretary. 

According to the document issued by the KP government, district vaccine administration and coordination cells have also been established across all 35 districts including the tribal areas. These will be led by the additional deputy commissioners (ADCs). 

The provincial government has identified 280 health facilities and formed a health vaccine administration cell (HFVAC) across the province including the merged districts where the vaccine will be administered to frontline health works in the first phase. 

Read more: PTI govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure coronavirus vaccine

On January 4, the provincial and district master trainers were trained on vaccine administration and data flow while cascade trainings are underway. 

The cold chain assessment has been completed and the supply chain management mechanism would be developed after "clarity from the federal government". 

The provincial government has also developed adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) strategy.

More From Pakistan:

Here's how Pakistan users can participate in TikTok's new video competition

Here's how Pakistan users can participate in TikTok's new video competition
UHS announces new schedule of MBBS, BDS exams

UHS announces new schedule of MBBS, BDS exams
Balochistan CM Jam Kamal once again requests Hazaras to bury slain coal miners

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal once again requests Hazaras to bury slain coal miners
ECP thinks Punjab government not taking local bodies election seriously

ECP thinks Punjab government not taking local bodies election seriously

'Karachi is Love': Shaniera Akram pens endearing note for City of Lights

'Karachi is Love': Shaniera Akram pens endearing note for City of Lights
Karachi traffic at a standstill with 19 sit-ins across city over Machh massacre

Karachi traffic at a standstill with 19 sit-ins across city over Machh massacre

Machh tragedy: Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto to visit Quetta today

Machh tragedy: Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto to visit Quetta today
Karachi student killed in 'fake encounter' laid to rest in Hunza

Karachi student killed in 'fake encounter' laid to rest in Hunza
SC lashes out at NAB, warns of action if it fails to provide 'fair accountability'

SC lashes out at NAB, warns of action if it fails to provide 'fair accountability'
Afghanistan asks Pakistan to return bodies of three Afghans executed in Machh tragedy

Afghanistan asks Pakistan to return bodies of three Afghans executed in Machh tragedy

One martyred after terrorists from Afghanistan fire at military checkpoint in Mohmand: ISPR

One martyred after terrorists from Afghanistan fire at military checkpoint in Mohmand: ISPR
More than 12 factories shut down in Sindh due to suspension of gas supply

More than 12 factories shut down in Sindh due to suspension of gas supply

Latest

view all