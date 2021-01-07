KP govt devises coronavirus vaccine disbursement plan

A Reuters file image.

Provincial and district administration cells established

Frontline health workers to be vaccinated in first phase

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has devised a plan for the procurement and disbursement of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Under this programme, a provincial vaccine administration and coordination cell (PVACC) has been established which will be led by the KP health secretary.

According to the document issued by the KP government, district vaccine administration and coordination cells have also been established across all 35 districts including the tribal areas. These will be led by the additional deputy commissioners (ADCs).

The provincial government has identified 280 health facilities and formed a health vaccine administration cell (HFVAC) across the province including the merged districts where the vaccine will be administered to frontline health works in the first phase.

Read more: PTI govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure coronavirus vaccine

On January 4, the provincial and district master trainers were trained on vaccine administration and data flow while cascade trainings are underway.

The cold chain assessment has been completed and the supply chain management mechanism would be developed after "clarity from the federal government".

The provincial government has also developed adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) strategy.