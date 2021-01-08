Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 08 2021
Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India

Friday Jan 08, 2021

People beating a dolphin with sticks. Photo via Jang.
  • An angry mob in India has killed a rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks
  • Police say three suspects have been arrested and put behind bars 
  • The reason for their brutal behaviour is still not known

UTTAR PRADESH: A violent mob has killed a rare, Gangetic dolphin after ruthlessly beating it with sticks and canes in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India.

According to a report by Jang, a video related to the incident recently went viral on social media in which an angry mob could be seen brutally beating a dolphin with sticks. The dolphin was severely injured and could be seen bleeding profusely. The mob, however, continued to beat it.

Police, according to the report, have arrested three suspects in connection to the incident. 

Read more: Watch: WWF team spots two large pods of dolphins in Pakistani waters

"The incident took place on December 31, while the suspects who attacked the dolphin have been recently arrested and put behind bars," the police said, per the article. 

In the video, a man could be seen asking the mob the reason for torturing the poor animal, but the assailants, without paying any heed to the question, continued with their brutal act.

