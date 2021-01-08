Emma Roberts’s ‘strictness’ for baby Rhodes analyzed: report

American actor Emma Roberts is reportedly very protective about her baby’s safety and according to insiders, she has been barring any contact with the outside world from her child.

News regarding Roberts’s safety concerns for baby Rhodes has been brought forward by sources close to Entertainment Tonight.

The insider was quoted saying, “[They are] trying to keep the news of her giving birth super low-key and under the radar. They barely told any of their friends and have mainly been relying on their respective families.”

“They have in-house help that is teaching them and helping them out while they’re adjusting, but they are being very strict about quarantining and having visitors and guests.”

The parents are over the moon with their newest edition and are “fully embracing this moment as a couple.” At the same time, however, they made the conscious decision to not “even fully accept presents at the moment. Of course, if someone sends them something, they will, but they aren’t asking for anything.”