Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end

President Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump. Photo: File/Geo.tv

First Lady Melania Trump has been out of sight lately

She was last seen entering the White House on New Year's Eve

On Social media, she last tweeted on January 2, while she hasn't posted anything on Instagram since Christmas

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has been completely out of sight as her husband Donald Trump's presidency comes to an end.

According to a report by News.com.au, the last time Melania Trump sent out a tweet was on January 2, while she hasn't logged in to her Instagram account since Christmas.

Per the piece, Melania did not attend the Trump clan's controversial celebratory party either after which an attack was launched on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

She last visited the White House via a helicopter on New Year's Eve. She briefly waved at people and vanished inside.

Since then, people have been wondering where the First Lady has disappeared. Many social media users are also speculating that the couple is about to divorce since Trump's presidency is over.

"While Mrs Trump may have just slipped quietly out of Washington with her son Barron to wait out the frightful end days in the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago mansion, she must be contemplating the future," the article added.

Aside from the divorce rumours, there are talks that Melania has signed two different book deals.

According to New York Post’s Page Six, Melania is talking to publishers regarding a memoir book deal worth “big money”, while another rumour was about a coffee-table book on her White House style.

