Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Melania Trump out of sight as her husband's presidency comes to an end

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

President Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump. Photo: File/Geo.tv
  • First Lady Melania Trump has been out of sight lately
  • She was last seen entering the White House on New Year's Eve
  • On Social media, she last tweeted on January 2, while she hasn't posted anything on Instagram since Christmas

The First Lady of the United States Melania Trump has been completely out of sight as her husband Donald Trump's presidency comes to an end. 

According to a report by News.com.au, the last time Melania Trump sent out a tweet was on January 2, while she hasn't logged in to her Instagram account since Christmas. 

Per the piece, Melania did not attend the Trump clan's controversial celebratory party either after which an attack was launched on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

She last visited the White House via a helicopter on New Year's Eve. She briefly waved at people and vanished inside.

Since then, people have been wondering where the First Lady has disappeared.  Many social media users are also speculating that the couple is about to divorce since Trump's presidency is over. 

Read more: Has Melania Trump had enough of her husband's presidency?

"While Mrs Trump may have just slipped quietly out of Washington with her son Barron to wait out the frightful end days in the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago mansion, she must be contemplating the future," the article added.

Aside from the divorce rumours, there are talks that Melania has signed two different book deals.

According to New York Post’s Page Six, Melania is talking to publishers regarding a memoir book deal worth “big money”, while another rumour was about a coffee-table book on her White House style.

Related: 'Melania will divorce Donald Trump before summer'

More From World:

Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India

Mob kills rare Gangetic dolphin after brutally beating it with sticks in India
Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?

Who are the US Capitol Hill rioters?
US records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic amid chaos at Capitol Hill

US records deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic amid chaos at Capitol Hill
Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's wealthiest person

Elon Musk overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world's wealthiest person
Calls for Donald Trump's impeachment grow in Washington after violence at Capitol Hill

Calls for Donald Trump's impeachment grow in Washington after violence at Capitol Hill
Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 2021

Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 2021
After Capitol Hill violence, Donald Trump faces calls for removal and staff exodus

After Capitol Hill violence, Donald Trump faces calls for removal and staff exodus
Facebook blocks Donald Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’

Facebook blocks Donald Trump for at least final two weeks of presidency, saying risks are ‘too great’
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer says Donald Trump must be removed from office

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer says Donald Trump must be removed from office
Trump's supporters 'exposed the weaknesses of Western democracy', says Rouhani

Trump's supporters 'exposed the weaknesses of Western democracy', says Rouhani
Pakistan's envoy meets Bangladesh's foreign minister in Dhaka to discuss matters of mutual interest

Pakistan's envoy meets Bangladesh's foreign minister in Dhaka to discuss matters of mutual interest
Chinese web companies misusing data, 'bullying' customers, says consumer association

Chinese web companies misusing data, 'bullying' customers, says consumer association

Latest

view all