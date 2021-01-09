Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jan 09 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp web: Here's a list of all the shortcuts that you may need

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

WhatsApp logo. File
  • Facebook-owned app allows users to use platform on browsers by using WhatsApp web feature
  • You can connect your WhatsApp by scanning QR code 

WhatsApp has become a widely used messaging app across the world and many users use it on their browsers as well.

The Facebook-owned app allows users to use the messaging platform on their desktop, laptops by using the WhatsApp web feature.

You can connect your WhatsApp by scanning the QR code that will come on your screen once you open WhatsApp web.

Read more: Does WhatsApp update impact people's private communication with family and friends?

Considering the amount of usage of the app across different areas. Users must be wondering if they can use any shortcuts while using the WhatsApp web feature.

Here's a list of shortcuts you can use:

  • Create a new group by pressing Ctrl + Alt + N
  • Open your own WhatsApp profile by pressing  Ctrl + Alt + P 
  • Open WhatsApp Settings by pressing Ctrl + Alt + ,
  • Search your chats and messages by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Shift + /
  • If you're searching for messages in the current chat press Ctrl + Alt + F
  • If you want to archive a chat press Ctrl + Alt + E
  • If you want to mute the current chat press Ctrl + Alt + Shift + M
  • Need help and want to contact support press Ctrl + Alt + Shift  + H
  • Mark the current chat as unread by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Shift + U
  • Delete the current chat by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Backspace
  • Open the last chat by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Shift + [ 
  • You can also open the next chat by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Shift + ]

You may not need all of these shortcuts but they may come in handy if so it worth a shot to remember them.

More From Sci-Tech:

After WhatsApp's new privacy terms, Telegram, Signal see rise in demand

After WhatsApp's new privacy terms, Telegram, Signal see rise in demand
Does WhatsApp update impact people's private communication with family and friends?

Does WhatsApp update impact people's private communication with family and friends?
Communication blackout in Kashmir: India lost $2.8b due to internet shutdowns

Communication blackout in Kashmir: India lost $2.8b due to internet shutdowns

New WhatsApp policy under fire on Twitter

New WhatsApp policy under fire on Twitter
WhatsApp update: Here are two alternatives if you're concerned about privacy

WhatsApp update: Here are two alternatives if you're concerned about privacy
Amazon purchases its own planes for the first time

Amazon purchases its own planes for the first time
Instagram shares tips on how to maximise engagement with Reels content

Instagram shares tips on how to maximise engagement with Reels content
Here's how Pakistan users can participate in TikTok's new video competition

Here's how Pakistan users can participate in TikTok's new video competition
A new normal: Face masks no obstacle for this new Japanese facial recognition system

A new normal: Face masks no obstacle for this new Japanese facial recognition system
WhatsApp updates its terms and services for users across the world

WhatsApp updates its terms and services for users across the world
Touching $34,000: Bitcoin trades near all-time high

Touching $34,000: Bitcoin trades near all-time high

WhatsApp’s first update for 2021 is here

WhatsApp’s first update for 2021 is here

Latest

view all