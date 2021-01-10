Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab University announces online application, fee schedule for BA, BSc

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Old campus of the Punjab University. Photo: Punjab University

LAHORE: The Punjab University has issued schedule for online applications and fee for Bachelors in Arts and Bachelors in Science and associate degree part-1 annual examinations 2021, The News reported on Sunday.

As per new guidelines, regular candidates can submit online applications and single fee from January 25 to February 10 and double fee from February 11 to February 17. 

Similarly, private candidates can submit online applications and single fee from January 12 to January 29 and double fee from January 30 to February 10. 


More From Pakistan:

Pakistan 'encourages' Washington to reserve its concerns for aiding, abetting of terrorism by India

Pakistan 'encourages' Washington to reserve its concerns for aiding, abetting of terrorism by India
Weather update: Cold wave likely to continue across Pakistan

Weather update: Cold wave likely to continue across Pakistan
Gas crisis hits Pakistan as govt halts supply to power, export sector

Gas crisis hits Pakistan as govt halts supply to power, export sector

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases cross 500,000 as pandemic intensifies

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases cross 500,000 as pandemic intensifies

Power restoration to take a few more hours, says energy minister Omar Ayub Khan

Power restoration to take a few more hours, says energy minister Omar Ayub Khan
Blackout: After major breakdown, power being gradually restored in cities across Pakistan

Blackout: After major breakdown, power being gradually restored in cities across Pakistan
From conspiracy to tragedy: Twitter reacts as Pakistan plunges into darkness

From conspiracy to tragedy: Twitter reacts as Pakistan plunges into darkness
'Blackout': Massive power outage in Pakistan as several cities plunge into darkness

'Blackout': Massive power outage in Pakistan as several cities plunge into darkness
'No makeup, tight jeans': Hazara University issues new dress code for students, staff members

'No makeup, tight jeans': Hazara University issues new dress code for students, staff members
In response to SC, KP, Punjab back Centre's call to hold open ballot Senate elections

In response to SC, KP, Punjab back Centre's call to hold open ballot Senate elections
Govt reverses ECC's decision to hand over Karachi Circular Railway project to Sindh government

Govt reverses ECC's decision to hand over Karachi Circular Railway project to Sindh government
Justice Qaiser Rashid sworn in as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court

Justice Qaiser Rashid sworn in as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court

Latest

view all