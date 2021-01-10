Punjab University announces online application, fee schedule for BA, BSc

Old campus of the Punjab University. Photo: Punjab University

LAHORE: The Punjab University has issued schedule for online applications and fee for Bachelors in Arts and Bachelors in Science and associate degree part-1 annual examinations 2021, The News reported on Sunday.

As per new guidelines, regular candidates can submit online applications and single fee from January 25 to February 10 and double fee from February 11 to February 17.

Similarly, private candidates can submit online applications and single fee from January 12 to January 29 and double fee from January 30 to February 10.



