Tuesday Jan 12 2021
Inauguration Day: FBI warns of 'armed protests' planned at all 50 state capitols

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in a "Stop the Steal" protest outside the US capitol. Photo: Reuters/File
  • An internal FBI News Bulletin has revealed that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols.
  • FBI has also received information in recent days on a group calling for “storming” state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings.
  • Federal law enforcement officials have advised police agencies to increase their security posture at statehouses around the country.

An internal FBI News Bulletin has revealed that armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols and at the US Capitol which is expected to start this week and run through at least Inauguration Day.

According to a news report published in ABC News, the FBI has also received information in recent days on a group calling for “storming” state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Donald Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day. 

Read more: Chaos in Washington as Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Regardless of whether the state-certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump, the group is chalking out plans to “storm” government offices in every state the day President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated.

"The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January," the bulletin read.

"They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur."

Read more: Under heavy guard, Congress goes back to work after Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Keeping all guards alert, federal law enforcement officials have advised police agencies to increase their security posture at statehouses around the country following the riot at the US Capitol, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Last week on Wednesday, in the gravest assault on the symbol of American democracy in more than 200 years, rioters forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows, and scaled walls to fight their way into the United States Capitol Hill.

Hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters had stormed the building in a stunning bid to overturn his election defeat, battling police in the hallways and delaying the certification of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory for hours.

Police had said four people died during the chaos - one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies - and 52 people were arrested.

