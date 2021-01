Prize bonds. File photo

LAHORE: The 85th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs750, will be held in Hyderabad (Friday), January 15, 2021.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs1.5 million while three prizes of Rs500,000 each will be awarded to the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs9,300 will be awarded to each of the 1,696 winners.

The verified results of the 85th draw will be published on Geo.tv after the draw.