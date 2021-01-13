Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Aniston leave fans speculating with her maternal comments about a sweet video

Jenifer Aniston made heartwarming comments about an adorable video of Kate Hudson's sweet daughter on Monday, leaving fans speculating about her future plan.

The Friends alum could not control her emotions after watching a sweet video of her fellow actress’s daughter, which Kate Hudson shared on her Instagram.

In the video clip, Kate's little baby is seen sitting alongside another toddler, as they watched, smiled and sang along to a video on the laptop.

Kate captioned the post: "I interrupt this program of the nations gone crazy with some very sweet and innocent Fujikawa girls.... aka Our future generation #ihavefaith #nightnight."

The 50-year old star's fans were over the moon as she dropped maternal comments about the clip, admitting she'd watched it over and over again.

Brad Pitt’s ex-wife led the way with the comments as she wrote: "I can't stop watching these little faces," along with a series of emojis.

Jennifer Aniston’s fans admired her words, with one instantly writing: "@jenniferaniston you would make a fabulous mom!" and plenty of heart emojis headed her way.

Some social media users even wrote that she loves children and wants to become a mom to have innocent people around her.

Jennifer Aniston - who has a sweetheart like a mother which prompts her to love children - has been married twice and remains on friendly terms with both of her ex-husbands Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, but she doesn't have children.

