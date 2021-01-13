Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid gushes over Zayn Malik as she pens heartfelt birthday tribute for him

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid is gushing over her beau Zayn Malik on his birthday.

As the former One Direction dreamboat rang in his 28th birthday, his ladylove turned to her Instagram and posted a heartfelt tribute for her ‘baby daddy.’

"Team No Sleep!" she wrote. "Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day,” she added.

Alongside the note, she posted an unseen photo with her boyfriend and an illustration of the singer cradling his daughter.

The two have purposely been keeping their relationship strictly private as they have been dating on and off since November 2015. 

More From Entertainment:

All the star-packed films coming to Netflix in 2021

All the star-packed films coming to Netflix in 2021
Game of Thrones' The Mountain to take on Irish boxer Steven Ward in Dubai exhibition bout

Game of Thrones' The Mountain to take on Irish boxer Steven Ward in Dubai exhibition bout
Rebel Wilson reveals she was kidnapped at gun Point

Rebel Wilson reveals she was kidnapped at gun Point
Jason Sudeikis is in ‘absolute shock’ over ex Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ romance

Jason Sudeikis is in ‘absolute shock’ over ex Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ romance
Jennifer Aniston leave fans speculating with her maternal comments about a sweet video

Jennifer Aniston leave fans speculating with her maternal comments about a sweet video
Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic delights fans as she shares stunning photos and videos

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic delights fans as she shares stunning photos and videos
Harry Styles' romance with Olivia Wilde sparks new debate

Harry Styles' romance with Olivia Wilde sparks new debate
Anna Wintour responds to criticism on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover

Anna Wintour responds to criticism on Kamala Harris' Vogue cover
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to turn down invitation of royal reunion with the Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to turn down invitation of royal reunion with the Queen
Selena Gomez reminisces over the release of her ‘Rare’ album

Selena Gomez reminisces over the release of her ‘Rare’ album
Carrie Underwood sheds light on the creation of ‘My Savior’ album

Carrie Underwood sheds light on the creation of ‘My Savior’ album
Prince Harry 'crushed' after Queen Elizabeth turns down his one last wish

Prince Harry 'crushed' after Queen Elizabeth turns down his one last wish

Latest

view all