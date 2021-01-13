Can't connect right now! retry
Ivanka ditches Trump, decides to attend Biden’s inauguration: report

US President Donald Trump (R)’s daughter Ivanka Trump(L) has plans to attend US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
  • Ivanka Trump has plans to attend US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration scheduled on January 20.
  • A White House insider has revealed that "Ivanka is worried that her promising political career is in jeopardy.
  • On the other hand, another White House source has denied that she holds plans to attend the inauguration.

In a bid to ‘save her promising political career’, US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has plans to attend US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration scheduled on January 20, although her father stands against her decision.

According to an exclusive news report published in Daily Mail, a White House insider has revealed that "Ivanka is worried that her promising political career is in jeopardy and she's doing whatever she can to save her reputation".

The source further delved into details, revealing that Ivanka is under the impression that by attending Biden's inauguration she would come across as 'being a good sport and will gain future supporters'.

"She said she has to protect her own political aspirations and isn't about to muck it all up by attending her dad's 2024 campaign kick-off which is set for the same day. She's leaving that for her dad and Don Jr," the source disclosed.

Read more: Ivanka Trump trolled on social media for believing media on Trump's Alaska win

On the other hand, another White House source has denied that she holds plans to attend the inauguration.

President Trump up in arms about Ivanka's decision

Not at all convinced by his daughter's decision, Donald Trump, as quoted by the insider, said: "It's an insult that she would even want to engage with the crooks that are trying to bring him down."

The source added that Trump said the family must stand together and put on a united front.

"The president told his daughter that her presence at the inauguration will cost her thousands of supporters and would be the worst decision she could ever make," the insider revealed.

Donald Trump made it clear he wouldn't be attending Biden's January 20 inauguration in a tweet last week - before his social media accounts were permanently suspended.

'To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,' he said Friday.

"The last president not to attend his successor's swearing-in was President Andrew Johnson in 1869 - who had also been impeached. Both John Adams and John Quincy Adams snubbed their successors too," the publication underscored.

