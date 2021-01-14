Can't connect right now! retry
Blanket of snow covers Saudi Arabia mountains

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

A Saudi man plays with snow after a heavy snowstorm in the desert. — Reuters/File

Snowfall in Saudi Arabia’s Aseer region has left mountains and deserts covered in white snow, with locals and foreigners alike flocking to the plains to witness the spectacle.

Half a century has passed since the temperature in Saudi Arabia’s Aseer region dropped below freezing. Apart from urban areas, a white sheet of snow also covered hilly and desert areas.

The weather in the Aseer region fell to as low as minus two.

However, Saudi citizens and foreigners have expressed joy and  excitement over the snowfall.


