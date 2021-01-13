Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan's spox Nadeem Afzal Chan quits; sources cite premier's delay in Quetta visit

By
Azaz Syed

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan. Geo.tv/Files

  • PM Imran Khan's spokesperson Nadeem Afzal confirms he has resigned
  • Chan reportedly had differences with PTI govt
  • Sources say one of the major reasons behind Chan's exit was the PM's delay in visiting Machh massacre victims' families

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's spokesperson Nadeem Afzal Chan has stepped down from his post, he confirmed on Wednesday, with sources informing Geo News that his exit came on the back of differences with the PTI regime.

"I [have] resigned from the position of Spokesperson to the Prime Minister," Nadeem Afzal Chan wrote on Twitter.

According to the sources, one of the major reasons behind Chan quitting his office was PM Imran Khan's almost a week-long delay in visiting the Machh massacre victims' families who were demanding justice by staging a protest in freezing temperatures on Quetta's Western Bypass.

The sources further said that Chan, "who had multiple other differences with the PTI-led federal government, also exited the party citing the same reason".

More to follow.

