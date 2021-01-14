Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato to shed light on her 2018 overdose that nearly took her life

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Pop icon Demi Lovato will open up about her 2018 drug overdose that nearly killed her.

In a new YouTube docuseries, the Skyscraper singer, 28, said that she is now ready to delve into her past and speak about that dark phase.

In a statement given to the Rolling Stone, Lovato said: “It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world.”

“For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world,” she said.

Titled Dancing with the Devil, the first two episodes of the docuseries will zoom in on the recent years of the singer’s life and will be available to watch for free on Lovato’s YouTube channel.

Sharing about the series on her Instagram, she wrote: “Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for staying by my side over the years as I learn and grow. I’m so excited to finally share this story with you that I’ve held on to for the last 2 years.” 



More From Entertainment:

Celebrity divorce lawyer shares what Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's split could be like

Celebrity divorce lawyer shares what Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's split could be like
Brad Pitt drops jaws in his and Angelina Jolie’s rosé wine ad campaign

Brad Pitt drops jaws in his and Angelina Jolie’s rosé wine ad campaign

Meghan Markle emulates Princess Diana with one major trait

Meghan Markle emulates Princess Diana with one major trait
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Kate Middleton with heartwarming presents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle surprise Kate Middleton with heartwarming presents

Jason Sudeikis ‘desperately’ trying to win back Olivia Wilde from Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis ‘desperately’ trying to win back Olivia Wilde from Harry Styles
'Election' star Jessica Campbell breathes her last at 38

'Election' star Jessica Campbell breathes her last at 38
Anne Hathaway asks the world to stop calling her Anne

Anne Hathaway asks the world to stop calling her Anne
Dua Lipa sets the record straight about pregnancy rumours

Dua Lipa sets the record straight about pregnancy rumours
Riz Ahmed secretly got married to novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza

Riz Ahmed secretly got married to novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza
Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda enjoy outing in New York City

Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda enjoy outing in New York City

Latest

view all