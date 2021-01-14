Demi Lovato to shed light on her 2018 overdose that nearly took her life

Pop icon Demi Lovato will open up about her 2018 drug overdose that nearly killed her.



In a new YouTube docuseries, the Skyscraper singer, 28, said that she is now ready to delve into her past and speak about that dark phase.

In a statement given to the Rolling Stone, Lovato said: “It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world.”

“For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world,” she said.

Titled Dancing with the Devil, the first two episodes of the docuseries will zoom in on the recent years of the singer’s life and will be available to watch for free on Lovato’s YouTube channel.

Sharing about the series on her Instagram, she wrote: “Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for staying by my side over the years as I learn and grow. I’m so excited to finally share this story with you that I’ve held on to for the last 2 years.”







