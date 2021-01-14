Gujranwala man handed life imprisonment for rape of minor

KAMUNKI: A district and sessions court in Kamunki Tehsil of Gujranwala district sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Monday, after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a minor 18 months ago.

The district and sessions judge also slapped the convict, Tariq Yaqyub, with a Rs50,000 fine .



A case had been registered on the complaint of the 13-year-old's mother.

Rape cases in Pakistan

A Geo News investigation revealed last year in November that at least 11 rape incidents are reported across Pakistan every day with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years.

But only 77 suspects have been convicted — a mere 0.3% of the total figure. The investigation also found that only 41% of rape cases are reported due to social pressures and loopholes in the justice system.

Read the full report here

Anti-rape ordinance

In December 2020, President Dr Arif Alvi promulgated the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 that allows for chemical castration of those convicted of sexual assaults.

Under the presidential ordinance, special courts would be established throughout the country for speedy trials of rape cases with women and children as victims. The courts are directed to wrap up proceedings in four months.

A statement issued by the President House said that a Prime Minister's Anti-Rape Crisis Cell would be set up to conduct medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident and a nation-wide registry of sexual offenders would also be established with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Related: Law for chemical castration okayed by PM Imran Khan