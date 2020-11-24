PM Imran gives in-principle approval for law on chemical castration of rapists

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved, in principle, a law on chemical castration of rapists.

The decision was made during a federal cabinet meeting wherein the law ministry presented a draft of the anti-rape ordinance. The draft includes increasing women’s role in policing, fast-tracking rape cases and witness protection.



Stressing that this was a serious matter, PM Imran Khan said no delay will be tolerated. “We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens.”

The premier said the legislation will be clear and transparent with strict enforcement. He said the rape survivors will be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will protect their identity.

Sources said some federal ministers also recommended public hanging for the rape convicts. But the premier said castration will be a start.

The federal cabinet has, in principle, approved strict severe punishment for rape convicts.

Taking to Twitter, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan said the law will soon be presented before the Parliament.

Rape laws in Pakistan

There has been much debate around rape laws in Pakistan. The incident of Kasur's Zainab and more recently the motorway gang-rape in Lahore sparked a debate on the severity of punishment to prevent sexual assaults.

Speaking at a joint sitting of the Parliament after a passage of bills pertaining to the FATF, PM Imran Khan had said that the government will soon introduce three-tier legislation including registration of sex offenders, exemplary punishment for rape and child abuse and effective policing.



In an interview, PM Imran Khan had suggested public hanging and chemical castrating the convicts to curb rising sexual violence in the country.