'Starred stickers': WhatsApp web gets cool new feature

WhatsApp web. — Photo: File

Facebook-owned WhatsApp — for users having the latest updates of Android and iOS — has rolled out a new update for its web version, 2.2100.4.



WABetainfo, explaining the update, said: "WhatsApp is rolling out today [...] the possibility to pick starred stickers directly from WhatsApp Web/Desktop 2.2100.4, the first build released this year."

Read more: WhatsApp releases updated web version

How to access this feature?

- Open any WhatsApp chat

- Click on WhatsApp chat bar

- On your left, right beside the recent tab, a Star icon will be available