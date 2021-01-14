Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

'Starred stickers': WhatsApp web gets cool new feature

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

WhatsApp web. — Photo: File

Facebook-owned WhatsApp — for users having the latest updates of Android and iOS — has rolled out a new update for its web version, 2.2100.4.

WABetainfo, explaining the update, said: "WhatsApp is rolling out today [...] the possibility to pick starred stickers directly from WhatsApp Web/Desktop 2.2100.4, the first build released this year."

Read more: WhatsApp releases updated web version

How to access this feature?

- Open any WhatsApp chat

- Click on WhatsApp chat bar

- On your left, right beside the recent tab, a Star icon will be available

More From Sci-Tech:

Tiktok reveals new policy for users under 18 years old

Tiktok reveals new policy for users under 18 years old
PTA issues statement on WhatsApp privacy policy

PTA issues statement on WhatsApp privacy policy
As WhatsApp controversy drives Signal's download surge, app wants to hire more staff

As WhatsApp controversy drives Signal's download surge, app wants to hire more staff
Facebook tracking a rise in violent rhetoric tied to Joe Biden's presidential inauguration

Facebook tracking a rise in violent rhetoric tied to Joe Biden's presidential inauguration
WhatsApp to replace 'Archive Chats' feature

WhatsApp to replace 'Archive Chats' feature
YouTube suspends US President Donald Trump for a week

YouTube suspends US President Donald Trump for a week
WhatsApp releases updated web version

WhatsApp releases updated web version
'World's largest darknet marketplace' taken down by German police

'World's largest darknet marketplace' taken down by German police
EU to pursue 'offensive' strategy for space access independent of US, China

EU to pursue 'offensive' strategy for space access independent of US, China
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content

Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
WhatsApp clarification: New policy will not affect communication with 'friends or family'

WhatsApp clarification: New policy will not affect communication with 'friends or family'
‘WhatsApp Headquarters’: Messaging app trolled on Twitter

‘WhatsApp Headquarters’: Messaging app trolled on Twitter

Latest

view all