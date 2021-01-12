Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp releases updated web version

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

WhatsApp. — Photo: File 
  • WhatsApp has released a web update for Android which will fix all bugs implemented in the previous beta versions
  • WhatsApp recommends users to update to the new version if they are were not beta testers
  • Those who are beta testers shouldn't update to 2.21.1.8 because it's a build reserved to everyone, WhatsApp says

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has released a web update for Android — version 2.21.1.8 — that includes all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store.

"It's like a release candidate, a final beta," said WABetainfo.

The platform said that it recommended WhatsApp users to update to the new version if they are were not beta testers.

Read more: Can your phone be hacked through WhatsApp?

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.1.8, because it's a build reserved to everyone," it said.

Moreover, in case, a user is a beta tester and wants to know if there is something new in the web update, they can visit the Android page.

People can download the latest web release for Android by visiting the official WhatsApp website.

Read more: New policy will not affect communication with 'friends or family', says WhatsApp

"This version won't be sent to the Play Store," it said.

Note: If a feature was released out for a previous beta version, it's not sure that the 2.21.1.8 update already contains it, being available for everyone.

More From Sci-Tech:

EU to pursue 'offensive' strategy for space access independent of US, China

EU to pursue 'offensive' strategy for space access independent of US, China
Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content

Australia to force Facebook, Google to pay for news content
WhatsApp clarification: New policy will not affect communication with 'friends or family'

WhatsApp clarification: New policy will not affect communication with 'friends or family'
‘WhatsApp Headquarters’: Messaging app trolled on Twitter

‘WhatsApp Headquarters’: Messaging app trolled on Twitter
WhatsApp alert: 'Your phone can be hacked in 10 seconds'

WhatsApp alert: 'Your phone can be hacked in 10 seconds'
Turkey to probe Facebook's move to collect WhatsApp data

Turkey to probe Facebook's move to collect WhatsApp data
What does the new WhatsApp privacy policy update mean for users?

What does the new WhatsApp privacy policy update mean for users?
Bioniks chief urges President Alvi to help subsidise prosthetic limbs for the underprivileged

Bioniks chief urges President Alvi to help subsidise prosthetic limbs for the underprivileged
WhatsApp web: Here's a list of all the shortcuts that you may need

WhatsApp web: Here's a list of all the shortcuts that you may need
After WhatsApp's new privacy terms, Telegram, Signal see rise in demand

After WhatsApp's new privacy terms, Telegram, Signal see rise in demand
Does WhatsApp update impact people's private communication with family and friends?

Does WhatsApp update impact people's private communication with family and friends?
Communication blackout in Kashmir: India lost $2.8b due to internet shutdowns

Communication blackout in Kashmir: India lost $2.8b due to internet shutdowns

Latest

view all