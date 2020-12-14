Two arrested at Islamabad airport for smuggling narcotics to Saudi Arabia

Representational image. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

Two smugglers detained at the Islamabad Airport for carrying drugs

They were on their way to Saudi Arabia

Accused have been sent to the ANF police station for interrogation

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force foiled on Monday a drug smuggling operation at the Islamabad Airport and detained two passengers.

According to airport sources, the two passengers — identified as Naqeeb Akhtar and Muhammad Munir — were travelling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, via flight SV 888.

During the screening process at the airport, drugs were found hidden in the stomachs of the passengers.

Both were transferred to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) police station for further investigation.

Airport sources said Naqeeb belongs to Sargodha, while Muhammad Munir hails from Mandi Bahauddin.



