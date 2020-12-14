Two arrested at Islamabad airport for smuggling narcotics to Saudi Arabia

Monday Dec 14, 2020
ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force foiled on Monday a drug smuggling operation at the Islamabad Airport and detained two passengers.
According to airport sources, the two passengers — identified as Naqeeb Akhtar and Muhammad Munir — were travelling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, via flight SV 888.
During the screening process at the airport, drugs were found hidden in the stomachs of the passengers.
Both were transferred to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) police station for further investigation.
Airport sources said Naqeeb belongs to Sargodha, while Muhammad Munir hails from Mandi Bahauddin.
