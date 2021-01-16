Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan, Prince Harry showered Kate Middleton with love despite getting snubbed

Kate Middleton was taken aback recently after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showered her with gifts on her birthday this month.

And now, royal fans and critics can’t help but compare the kind gesture by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to that of Prince William and Kate when it came to Harry’s birthday last year.

Back in September, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were quite aloof about Harry’s birthday and were pretty much unbothered to make him feel special.

While Prince Charles as well as Queen Elizabeth II had video calls with Harry on his birthday, Kate and William remained absent from the picture.

An insider had said: “It was a bit awkward that William and Kate weren’t there. William sent his best wishes. There was some excuse made about why he wasn’t there.”

The pair was actually on a royal outing for bagel-making lessons on Harry’s birthday which is why they couldn’t attend the virtual celebrations. 

