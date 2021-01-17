Can't connect right now! retry
US President Donald Trump signs the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship into law

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

  • Trump signs Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act into law
  • USAID to award 50% of merit and needs-based scholarships to Pakistani women

The Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Bill was signed into law by United States President Donald Trump earlier this week.

According to a bill announcement issued by the White House, the US president signed off on the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act on January 13. 

Under the Act, US Agency of International Development (USAID) will be awarding at 50% of the merit and needs-based scholarship programmes across a wide range of academic disciplines to Pakistani women who meet the existing eligibility criteria. 

The Act was passed by the US House of Representatives last year in March and was voted into existence by the US Congress on January 1, 2021. 

You can find details of the scholarship here.

Read more: In gatherings of mostly men, Malala says she always knew her voice mattered

'Most famous teenager'

On October 2012, Malala was shot in the head at point-blank range by the Taliban as she was returning home from her school in Swat valley.

Two years later, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.

She then became a UN Messenger of Peace in 2017, with a special focus on girls’ education.

Last year, Malala was chosen by Teen Vogue as as its cover person for its last issue of the decade and was also declared by the UN as "the most famous teenager in the world" in its Decade in Review.

