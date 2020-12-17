Can't connect right now! retry
In gatherings of mostly men, Malala says she always knew her voice mattered

Education activist Malala Yousufzai. Photo: Twitter/ Malala Fund
  • Malala Yousufzai says she is confident her voice matters
  • Education activist talks about her passion to promote education for girls

Education activist Malala Yousufzai says she has believed in the cause for girl's education since she was just 10 years old.

"I would be in a gathering where there would be people, mostly men, but I had this confidence that my voice mattered,” Yousufzai wrote in a message on Instagram.


Earlier this month, the education activist joined TikTok and requested support for her charity Malala Fund on "Giving Tuesday".

The TikTok video was shared by Malala Fund's Instagram account.


It consists of a short introduction of herself for those who are unfamiliar with her work — the provision of safe, quality and free education for girls around the world — which she said she has been doing for the last 12 years.

"Some of you might already know me. You might have heard my UN speech or Nobel speech — or might have read my book 'I am Malala', while some of you might not know me, so I'll briefly introduce myself," Malala can be seen saying.

The 23-year-old Oxford University graduate asked people to support Malala Fund and help ensure all girls can go to school.  

'Most famous teenager'

On October 2012, Malala was shot in the head at point-blank range by the Taliban as she was returning home from her school in Swat valley.

Two years later, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.

She then became a UN Messenger of Peace in 2017, with a special focus on girls’ education.

Last year, Malala was chosen by Teen Vogue as as its cover person for its last issue of the decade and was also declared by UN declared "the most famous teenager in the world" in its Decade in Review.

