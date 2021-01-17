Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 17 2021
Five months after BRT Peshawar's launch, passengers still deprived of working bathrooms

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Photos of the dirty bathroom area posted on Twitter in September, a mere month after the project's launch.

More than five months have passed since the PTI government's mega-project, the BRT was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar, but most bus stations have yet to have proper bathrooms for passengers.

Empty bathroom stalls have turned into piles of rubbish due to lack of water and sanitation equipment in the bathrooms.

Moreover, the stalls are reportedly taken over by drug addicts after sundown.

Additionally, three commercial plazas were also to be built to increase the project's revenue, which are still incomplete.

Peshawar's BRT service once again comes to a halt over salary cuts

The Peshawar Development Authority director-general said that construction work was halted due to "problems with the contractors" and claimed it will be resumed in the next 20 to 25 days.

"The work on bathrooms and commercial plazas will be completed soon," he said.

PDM all set to stage protest outside ECP on January 19

Shibli Faraz says Opposition must provide funding details to ECP instead of 'hiding behind rallies'

Shafqat Mehmood asks that exam board data be digitised for ease of students

SSC, HSSC exams to be held in May and June, says Pakistan's IBCC

US President Donald Trump signs the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship into law

Revised admission schedule for Class XI issued in Punjab

Punjab Education Dept announces first STEM competition for elementary and high schools

Amjad Sabri’s murderer sentenced to death for three more killings

Provinces free to import coronavirus vaccine, says NCOC chief Asad Umar

Sindh government to distribute 'Benazir Mazdoor Card' this month

PTI, MQM-P agree to hold early census in Karachi meeting

PIA couldn't pay lease on seized aircraft due to coronavirus pandemic: Aviation minister

