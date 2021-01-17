Five months after BRT Peshawar's launch, passengers still deprived of working bathrooms

Photos of the dirty bathroom area posted on Twitter in September, a mere month after the project's launch.

More than five months have passed since the PTI government's mega-project, the BRT was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar, but most bus stations have yet to have proper bathrooms for passengers.

Empty bathroom stalls have turned into piles of rubbish due to lack of water and sanitation equipment in the bathrooms.

Moreover, the stalls are reportedly taken over by drug addicts after sundown.

Additionally, three commercial plazas were also to be built to increase the project's revenue, which are still incomplete.

Peshawar's BRT service once again comes to a halt over salary cuts

The Peshawar Development Authority director-general said that construction work was halted due to "problems with the contractors" and claimed it will be resumed in the next 20 to 25 days.



"The work on bathrooms and commercial plazas will be completed soon," he said.



