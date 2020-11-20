Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 20 2020
'Dhakka start': Passengers push Peshawar BRT bus after it breaks down

Friday Nov 20, 2020

It was a strange sight to see a Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle being pushed by scores of passengers, after it broke down on the main corridor near the Abdara station on Friday. 

"A minor fault had occurred in the bus near Abdara station," the TransPeshawar spokesperson said, adding engineers and experts were present at several stations for backup.

"There are alternate buses in case of an emergency," he added.

The image went viral on social media, with the PTI's political opponents and Pakistani Twitterati having a field day trolling the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for failing to provide the people of Peshawar with quality public transport buses. 


The PTI has been on the receiving end of a lot of flak when it comes to the Peshawar BRT project. In September, the KP government suspended the project, saying that it was conducting a technical review of the buses or safety purposes. 

Five Peshawar BRT buses in total have broken down ever since the project has been launched, with three of them erupting into flames. 

The Peshawar BRT, one of the flagship projects of the government, was launched on August 13, completed at a cost of Rs69 billion in 36 months.

