Peshawar's BRT service once again comes to a halt over salary cuts

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital city has once again come to a halt, this time due to employees who called a strike over salary cuts.

Employees of a private company linked to the Peshawar BRT, officially known as the TransPeshawar, claimed that their salaries had been slashed by amounts ranging between Rs5,000 and Rs10,000.

The aggrieved employees initiated a strike against the pay cuts and suspended services at the Peshawar BRT stations, inconveniencing the passengers.

On the other hand, TransPeshawar spokesperson Umair Khan denied that there was any suspension in the BRT service, saying the protesting employees of the private company had "called off their strike".

"The strikers are employees of a private company," Khan explained, adding that TransPeshawar had nothing to do with its affairs.

However, the spokesperson warned of action against the private company.

"Action will be taken against the private company as per our contract with them," he said, adding that the BRT service was fully restored for the citizens.

