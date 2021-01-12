Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Peshawar's BRT service once again comes to a halt over salary cuts

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 12, 2021

Employees of a private company linked to the TransPeshawar protest at a Peshawar BRT station in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 12, 2021. Twitter/zulfiqar/via Geo.tv

  • Employees of a private company linked to Peshawar BRT claim salaries have been slashed by Rs5,000-Rs10,000
  • Aggrieved employees suspend services at Peshawar BRT stations, inconveniencing passengers
  • TransPeshawar spokesperson warns of action against the private company

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital city has once again come to a halt, this time due to employees who called a strike over salary cuts.

Employees of a private company linked to the Peshawar BRT, officially known as the TransPeshawar, claimed that their salaries had been slashed by amounts ranging between Rs5,000 and Rs10,000.

Read more: Passengers 'dhakka start' Peshawar BRT after bus breaks down

The aggrieved employees initiated a strike against the pay cuts and suspended services at the Peshawar BRT stations, inconveniencing the passengers.

On the other hand, TransPeshawar spokesperson Umair Khan denied that there was any suspension in the BRT service, saying the protesting employees of the private company had "called off their strike".

Also read: Passengers seen vandalising BRT Peshawar a day after inauguration

"The strikers are employees of a private company," Khan explained, adding that TransPeshawar had nothing to do with its affairs.

However, the spokesperson warned of action against the private company.

"Action will be taken against the private company as per our contract with them," he said, adding that the BRT service was fully restored for the citizens.

Related:

BRT bus develops fault a day after resumption of service

More From Pakistan:

Why did Pakistan experience a blackout?

Why did Pakistan experience a blackout?
Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan to hold second trilateral meeting tomorrow

Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan to hold second trilateral meeting tomorrow
Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broadsheet scandal: Shibli Faraz

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broadsheet scandal: Shibli Faraz
MDCAT 2020: JI lends support to protesting students

MDCAT 2020: JI lends support to protesting students
PMC extends closing date for private colleges admissions

PMC extends closing date for private colleges admissions
Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in KP’s Karak

Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in KP’s Karak
Shaniera Akram pledges to fight plastic pollution problem this year

Shaniera Akram pledges to fight plastic pollution problem this year
Over 13,000 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Pakistan

Over 13,000 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Pakistan
MDCAT 2020: Court directs PMC to resolve problems of students

MDCAT 2020: Court directs PMC to resolve problems of students
Five arrested over charges of rape, murder of seven-year-old Khairpur girl: police

Five arrested over charges of rape, murder of seven-year-old Khairpur girl: police
FM Qureshi discusses Afghan peace process with Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami delegation

FM Qureshi discusses Afghan peace process with Hizb-e-Wahdat-e-Islami delegation
NUST student sets world record after winter climb of 37th highest peak in Pakistan

NUST student sets world record after winter climb of 37th highest peak in Pakistan

Latest

view all