Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Sunday Jan 17 2021
By
Web Desk

After WhatsApp controversy, are Signal’s chats not safe anymore?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Signal logo. — Wikipedia

Signal users around the world, with many of them new to the messaging platform since switching over from controversy-mired WhatsApp, have been looking for reassurance that their chat's security was not compromised since the service experienced an outage two days ago.

According to Signal, "users might see errors in some of their chats", but this "does not affect the chat's security".

It said a user may have, however, "missed a message from that contact".

"The next Signal app updates will fix this automatically," the platform assured its users.

Signal said that if an Android user sees a "bad encrypted message", they should "tap the menu in the top right and tap "reset secure session".

For iOS users, it recommended that they tap the "reset session" button below "received message was out of sync".

Signal experiences 'technical difficulties'

The platform reported it is experiencing "technical difficulties" on January 15. "We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible," it said.

Signal thanked everyone for their support and donations as it worked hard to get the platform up and running.


More From Sci-Tech:

Which new updates did WhatsApp announce this week?

Which new updates did WhatsApp announce this week?
WhatsApp posts 'status' to explain new privacy policy

WhatsApp posts 'status' to explain new privacy policy

WhatsApp web: Should you download the 2.21.1.11 update?

WhatsApp web: Should you download the 2.21.1.11 update?
What information does WhatsApp collect from its users?

What information does WhatsApp collect from its users?
WhatsApp's new update gives users shortcut to stickers

WhatsApp's new update gives users shortcut to stickers
Scam alert: Warning issued against fake Pakistan Citizen's Portal app

Scam alert: Warning issued against fake Pakistan Citizen's Portal app
WhatsApp says no one's account will be deleted on Feb 8

WhatsApp says no one's account will be deleted on Feb 8
WhatsApp privacy policy update: What's changing and what's not

WhatsApp privacy policy update: What's changing and what's not
WhatsApp rolls out new update for German users

WhatsApp rolls out new update for German users
'Do not share sensitive information on WhatsApp:' National IT Board

'Do not share sensitive information on WhatsApp:' National IT Board
Pakistan set to launch WhatsApp alternate: IT minister Amin ul Haq

Pakistan set to launch WhatsApp alternate: IT minister Amin ul Haq
Fawad Chaudhry announces 'exciting framework' for e-Sports coming soon

Fawad Chaudhry announces 'exciting framework' for e-Sports coming soon

Latest

view all