Cambridge International issues O-levels, IGCSE results

Results out for O-levels, IGCSE taken during November 2020

About 175,000 students sat the exams in more than 130 countries

Cambridge International has issued results of O-Levels and IGCSE exams taken during November 2020.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the university said results have been sent to about 460 schools ranging "from private schools to semi-government schools across the country".

"This year Cambridge International took the decision to run exams for its global November 2020 series, as the majority of Cambridge schools globally said they wanted to hold exams where it was safe to do so and followed government guidance," said the university.

"The release of today’s results means that thousands of Cambridge students across Pakistan, like their counterparts around the world, can continue their educational journeys as soon as possible despite the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to the statement, about 175,000 students sat the exams in more than 130 countries during November last year and the university "issued more than 470,000 grades for its International AS and A-Levels, IGCSEs and O Levels".

“Amidst the challenges in these unprecedented times, both students and teachers quickly adapted to the new ways of learning," said Uzma Yousuf, Country Director for Pakistan. "Not to forget the parents who played a significant role in their child’s education which helped them continue learning, sit their exams and gain their qualifications today."

She acknowledged collaboration amongst "all as it made it possible for us to conduct the examinations safely and has enabled our students to continue with their education".

Uzma Yousuf thanked Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and all provincial education ministers "for extending their support which enabled us to hold the exams in Pakistan”.

"To enable more students to sit the November 2020 exams, Cambridge International added extra subjects to the series, which are normally only available in the June 2020 series," read the statement. "These included Cambridge O Level Urdu and Cambridge IGCSE Chinese syllabuses."



Islamiyat, Pakistan Studies, Urdu and Mathematics were the most popular subjects taken in Pakistan.

"Cambridge exam results are recognised by higher education and employers around the world. All grades issued this year will be accepted by universities in the usual way," said the press release.

It may be added here that students who took Cambridge International AS and A Level examinations in the November 2020 series received their results last week.