entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Lady Gaga slams racism in award speech

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Lady Gaga denounced racism and white supremacy during her  acceptance speech at King Center’s Beloved Community Awards, .

The singer addressed her social responsibility as a high-profile artist and white woman in a video message after accepting the Yolanda Denise King “High Ground” Award.

The 'Rain On Me' singer called on her white friends to “right our wrongs without shame”.

The singer, in her message, said: "I am aware I am before you as Stefani Germanotta, my given name; as Lady Gaga, a famous white woman with the power of a large platform. My racial identity alone centres my whiteness while I’m still very much finding my place in creating Dr King Jr’s beloved community."

The songstress went on to say: "White people, I believe that Black life represents the best of our nation and as white people, I believe we have a responsibility to unlearn, to accept the honest truth about the history of our country, admit that white supremacy makes us unhealthy and change our own behaviours to contribute to a world where freedom is real for everyone."

Lady Gaga, who is set to sing the US national anthem at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, dedicated her win to the Black community and drove home the fact that 'Black lives matter'.

