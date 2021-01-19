Shibli Faraz presents report on Broadsheet-NAB scandal in federal cabinet meeting

PM Imran Khan during a federal cabinet meeting. Photo: PTI

Shibli Faraz presents report on Broadsheet LLC, NAB scandal

PM Imran Khan constituted ministerial committee on Monday to probe the matter

Court documents reveal NAB paid fake firm $1.5 million

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has presented before the federal cabinet a report on the scandal pertaining to Broadsheet LLC and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The development came during the weekly meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesdays. Sources told Geo News that the report also includes recommendations to deal with the matter.

On Monday, the premier had constituted a three-member ministerial committee to probe the scandal. The committee is being headed by Faraz and comprises Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

The scandal

PM Imran Khan took notice of the scandal after court documents revealed that the accountability bureau made a deliberate decision to disregard financial damages that may be caused to Broadsheet LLC by entering into a settlement with an unauthorised individual and paid around $1.5 million to a fake firm.

The arbitration court that heard the case - Broadsheet LLC vs. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the National Accountability Bureau - was chaired by Sir Anthony Evans. The court's ruling titled Part Final Award (Liability issues) was handed down in August 2016 under the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Case No. 12912001.

The case details the whole saga from establishing NAB to signing and then three years later rescinding the agreement between the NAB and Broadsheet LLC, breach of the contract, illegal payments from Pakistan to wrong entities; and all that led the court to ascertain that NAB was involved in intentional wrongdoings.

The anti-graft body and Broadsheet had signed the agreement in June 2000, which was breached by Pakistan in October 2003.

The judgment documents reveal what the arbitration court had concluded that the claimant [Broadsheet LLC] was entitled to recover damages from the respondents [the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the National Accountability Bureau] for the "tort of conspiring to cause unlawful economic loss to the Claimant by entering into the Settlement Agreement dated 20 May 2008 with Mr. James and companies controlled by him and/or in making payments to him or them thereunder."

