Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
AFP

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir to play for London Spirit in new Hundred competition

By
AFP

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir. — Reuters/File 
  • Amir had announced his international retirement over "shabby" treatment from Pakistan management
  • He was one of 54 players whose participation in the 2021 Hundred was announced
  • Amir will be joined by Mohammad Nabi, with another overseas all-rounder, Chloe Tryon

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir will play for Lord's-based London Spirit in this year's debut season of English cricket's Hundred competition, it was announced on Tuesday.

He will be joined by Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, with another overseas all-rounder, South Africa's Chloe Tryon, signing for the Spirit's women's team.

The coronavirus forced cricket chiefs to delay last year's launch of the Hundred, a new 100-balls-per-side tournament consisting of eight franchises, each with men's and women's team.

Read more: Mohammad Amir says he will come back once 'current management leaves'

Amir, 28, last month announced his international retirement in protest over the "shabby" treatment he said he had received from the Pakistan management.

It was at Lord's where the gifted left-arm quick's Pakistan career first came to a shuddering halt in 2010, when he was handed a five-year ban for his part in a spot-fixing scandal.

Amir was one of 54 players whose participation in the 2021 Hundred was announced on Tuesday, with England World Cup-winning opening batsman Jason Roy and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine both retained by Oval Invincibles.

Read more: 'Mohammad Amir, coaches' dispute old tradition of Pakistan cricket'

The franchise's women's side will be bolstered by the signing of South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, whose Proteas team-mates Lizelle Lee and Mignon Du Preez are joining Manchester Originals.

Jonny Bairstow, fresh from helping England win their Test series opener in Sri Lanka, has been retained by the Welsh Fire.

A draft was held in October 2019 but changes to players' values and availability means that teams have until February 4 to retain or release them.

Read more: There is no feeling like playing for Pakistan, Shahid Afridi tells Mohammad Amir

After that, there will be another draft to fill the remaining slots.

The Hundred has been beset by controversy, with many critics arguing there is no space in an already crowded calendar but cricket bosses say it will help attract a new audience to the game.

More From Sports:

Pak vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa in COVID-hit Pakistan T20 series

Pak vs SA: Heinrich Klaasen to lead South Africa in COVID-hit Pakistan T20 series
Pak vs SA: Men In Green undergo another round of COVID-19 testing in Karachi

Pak vs SA: Men In Green undergo another round of COVID-19 testing in Karachi
Pak vs SA: Pacer Tabish Khan determined after finally being named in national squad

Pak vs SA: Pacer Tabish Khan determined after finally being named in national squad
FIFA recomposes Pakistan Football Federation's normalisation committee

FIFA recomposes Pakistan Football Federation's normalisation committee
'This virus is no joke': Sania Mirza reveals she suffered COVID-19

'This virus is no joke': Sania Mirza reveals she suffered COVID-19
PSL management seeks NCOC permission to allow fans in stadiums

PSL management seeks NCOC permission to allow fans in stadiums
Ind vs Aus: Watch the Indian winning moment

Ind vs Aus: Watch the Indian winning moment
India defeats Australia in fourth Test to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India defeats Australia in fourth Test to retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Pakistan announces team for world's first online scrabble championship

Pakistan announces team for world's first online scrabble championship
Mohammad Amir says he will come back once 'current management leaves'

Mohammad Amir says he will come back once 'current management leaves'
Pak vs SA: Pakistan men’s cricket team to arrive in Karachi via chartered flight

Pak vs SA: Pakistan men’s cricket team to arrive in Karachi via chartered flight
Pak vs SA: Not knowing Pakistan conditions biggest challenge, says Quinton de Kock

Pak vs SA: Not knowing Pakistan conditions biggest challenge, says Quinton de Kock

Latest

view all