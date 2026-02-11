T20 World Cup 2026: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma hospitalised

Indian player Abhishek Sharma pictured during a match. — AFP/File

India opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised with a stomach infection and remains doubtful for Thursday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fixture against Namibia in Delhi, Press Trust of India reported on Wednesday.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to a stomach infection," said a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source.

The left-handed batter has been admitted to a private hospital in the capital for the past two days.

"Some tests are being conducted to ascertain the exact problem. It is still unclear whether he will be discharged today. As of now, his participation in the match against Namibia looks doubtful," the source added.

Abhishek’s health concerns first came to light during India’s opening T20 World Cup match against the US in Mumbai.

After being dismissed for a first-ball duck, he did not take the field during United States' unsuccessful run chase. India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate later confirmed that the batter was recovering from a stomach bug.

"Abhishek still has a few issues with his tummy," Doeschate had said. "We are hopeful that he’ll be available for the game in two days' time".

If Abhishek fails to recover in time, India could consider opening with Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter had recently lost his place as first-choice gloveman to Ishan Kishan following a string of low scores against New Zealand last month.

"We're waiting on Abhishek's fitness more than anything, and that could open up a few different combinations,” ten Doeschate added during the same press conference.

Meanwhile, India have received a boost ahead of the Namibia clash with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah set to return. Bumrah missed the tournament opener against the US due to illness but trained at full intensity in Delhi on Tuesday.

All-rounder Washington Sundar has also rejoined the squad after recovering from a side strain sustained during the New Zealand series.

He bowled in the nets and faced throwdowns towards the end of Tuesday’s training session, indicating he is nearing full fitness.