Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Alizeh Shah shows off her glam look as she shares her snap with impressive message

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Pakistan's versatile actress Alizeh Shah looked drop-dead gorgeous in winter outfit as she shared her glamorous photo with a meaningful caption.

The extremely talented showbiz star, who stepped into the entertainment industry as a child actor, took to Instagram on Sunday and shared her stunning picture with a heartfelt message.

She was looking drop dead beautiful in wither outfit, sporting green and yellow jecket over a black top. The Ehd-e-Wafa actress left her trimmed hair loose to elevate er beauty.

Alizeh captioned the post: 'Stay where you're a priority, not an option.'

Alizeh is one of the fewer celebrities, who acquired massive fame at very early years of their profession.

Alizeh's post comes days-after Pakistani dashing actor Imran Abbas quashed the rumours about his relationship with the actress.

There were rumours making rounds on the Internet that 'Darr Khuda Sey' star Imran Abbas and 'Jo Tu Chahey' actress Alizeh Shah were getting married.

