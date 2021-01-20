Govt to summon NA, Senate sessions on Friday

A view of Senate session. File photo

Senate, NA sessions to be called on Friday.

Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan says PM Imran Khan consulted before calling sessions.

Dr Awan tells PDM its politics of agitation has failed in front of everyone

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to call the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate this Friday (January 22), Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan said Wednesday.

Dr Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been consulted before calling the sessions.

The Senate session will start at 10am and the National Assembly session at 10:30am, Dr Awan said.

Read more: Joint parliament session called on August 6 for important legislation

He said instructions were also sought from the National Command and Operation Centre before convening the sessions.

'PDM's protest politics failed'

Meanwhile, Dr Awan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement has been rejected on the streets and should now "come back" to the parliament.



He said the "late" PDM's politics of agitation has failed in front of the entire nation.

"Play a role in the House for practical and public service instead of anarchy," Dr Awan advised the Opposition.