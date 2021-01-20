Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
Prince Harry, Prince William engaged in a similar battle as Diana and Charles

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William are headed down the same dreaded road as their parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana. 

Australian journalist and royal commentator Daniela Elser claims that the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge are headed down a perilous road by waging a war on each other through the help of the media.

In her recent column, she compared the feud to the disastrous ‘royal civil war’ fought between their parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Writing for news.com.au, she said: "Of late, there have been signs that a similar sort of battle is heating up.”

She went on to say: “What the War of the Wales' proved was that each time a 'source' or anonymous 'friend' appeared in the press to argue the party line, each of these salvos made the palace civil war that much more intractable and toxic.”

"The hope has to be that William and Harry both don't go so far down this same path. While their relationship has clearly struggled, surely the universal hope here is that at some point in the not-too-distant future they find a way to move on from the hurts of recent years, that they can patch things up and enjoy a renewed bond and camaraderie,” she went on to say.

