NAB closes two inquiries against Chaudhry brothers pending for last 20 years

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (front left) and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi (front right) had been accused of making illegal appointments and accumulation of illegal assets. photo: Geo.tv/ file

NAB inquiries against Chaudhrys closed, Lahore High Court told

The prosecutor said the inquiries have been closed for want of evidence

NAB had already dropped another inquiry against the two political leaders on charges of loan default

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has decided to close two inquiries pending for the last 20 years against PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The bureau has submitted its report in the Lahore High Court, The News reported Thursday.

NAB Lahore Director-General Shahzad Saleem was present in court when the prosecutor submitted a report about the closure of inquiries of assets beyond means and illegal appointments against Shujaat and Pervaiz.

Read more: NAB accuses Chaudhry brothers of money laundering, accumulating illegal assets

The prosecutor said the inquiries have been closed for want of evidence.

NAB had already dropped another inquiry against the two political leaders on charges of loan default.

The LHC bench, headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, disposed of the petitions filed by the Chaudhrys alleging NAB had been used for political engineering.



Read more: PM Imran Khan addresses Chaudhry brothers' reservations in private meeting

Previously, the bench had directed NAB to conclude the pending inquiries within four weeks.

The PML-Q leaders, who are allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, had pleaded that all the inquiries against them had been recommended for closure by the investigating officers and the regional board of NAB during 2017 and 2018.