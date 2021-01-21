Traffic plan issued for anti-Israel rally, Pakistan cricket team practice in Karachi

Motorists stuck due to closure of roads. Picture Twitter

Police have issued an alternate traffic plan due to JUI-F's anti-Israel rally and the South Africa series in the city.

New Preddy Street, Karsaz Road, Millennium Road, New Town Road and flyovers around the National Stadium would be closed for traffic.

Parking Plaza Road would be close from 2pm.

KARACHI: The metropolitan's Traffic Police has issued alternate routes for Thursday ahead of the anti-Israel rally by JUI-F and the training session of Pakistan cricket team at the National Stadium.

The traffic guide came following traffic jams across the city.

According to details, Saddar's New Preddy Street, Karsaz Road, Millennium Road, New Town Road and flyovers around the National Stadium would be closed for traffic due to "Million March" and practice session, however, those going to the Aga Khan University Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed to use the routes.

Under the plan, Parking Plaza Road would be closed from 2:00pm and traffic would be diverted from Saddar Dawakhana.

Traffic coming from Tower would be diverted from Saddar Dawakhana to Preddy Street and MA Jinnah Road. Heavy traffic including buses, passenger coaches would be diverted to Preddy Chowk while light vehicles would be diverted from Preddy Chowk to MA Jinnah Road.



Similarly, traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi is being diverted to Shahrae Quaideen via Kashmir Road while vehicles coming from University Road would be diverted towards Guru Mandir. People's Chowrangi cut would be closed for traffic from 2pm onwards.

Those wanting to travel to Liaquatabad have to take a round from People's Chowrangi and proceed towards University Road.