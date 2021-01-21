Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Traffic plan issued for anti-Israel rally, Pakistan cricket team practice in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

Motorists stuck due to closure of roads. Picture Twitter 
  • Police have issued an alternate traffic plan due to JUI-F's anti-Israel rally and the South Africa series in the city. 
  • New Preddy Street, Karsaz Road, Millennium Road, New Town Road and flyovers around the National Stadium would be closed for traffic.
  • Parking Plaza Road would be close from 2pm.

KARACHI: The metropolitan's Traffic Police has issued alternate routes for Thursday ahead of the anti-Israel rally by JUI-F and the training session of Pakistan cricket team at the National Stadium. 

The traffic guide came following traffic jams across the city. 

Read more: JUI-F to hold anti-Israel rally in Karachi

According to details, Saddar's New Preddy Street, Karsaz Road, Millennium Road, New Town Road and flyovers around the National Stadium would be closed for traffic due to "Million March" and practice session, however, those going to the Aga Khan University Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed to use the routes.

Under the plan, Parking Plaza Road would be closed from 2:00pm and traffic would be diverted from Saddar Dawakhana. 

Traffic coming from Tower would be diverted from Saddar Dawakhana to Preddy Street and MA Jinnah Road. Heavy traffic including buses, passenger coaches would be diverted to Preddy Chowk while light vehicles would be diverted from Preddy Chowk to MA Jinnah Road.

Read more: South African team kicks off practice sessions in Karachi

Similarly, traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi is being diverted to Shahrae Quaideen via Kashmir Road while vehicles coming from University Road would be diverted towards Guru Mandir. People's Chowrangi cut would be closed for traffic from 2pm onwards.

Those wanting to travel to Liaquatabad have to take a round from People's Chowrangi and proceed towards University Road.

More From Pakistan:

Public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day

Public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day
#BoycottCannoli trends on Twitter as Islamabad cafe owners slammed for mocking staffer's English

#BoycottCannoli trends on Twitter as Islamabad cafe owners slammed for mocking staffer's English
Government increases profit rates on National Saving Schemes certificates

Government increases profit rates on National Saving Schemes certificates
One killed, three injured by police officers in Faisalabad

One killed, three injured by police officers in Faisalabad
NAB closes two inquiries against Chaudhry brothers pending for last 20 years

NAB closes two inquiries against Chaudhry brothers pending for last 20 years
Pakistani firm willing to provide Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at $6-7 if govt buys in bulk

Pakistani firm willing to provide Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at $6-7 if govt buys in bulk
Dense fog engulfs Karachi, Lahore amid cold and dry weather

Dense fog engulfs Karachi, Lahore amid cold and dry weather
Pakistan starts 3G, 4G internet in South Waziristan

Pakistan starts 3G, 4G internet in South Waziristan

Faisal Vawda case: ECP says to decide cases on merit no matter 'how big someone is'

Faisal Vawda case: ECP says to decide cases on merit no matter 'how big someone is'
Gen Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison, lauds officers' 'devotion to defend' Pakistan

Gen Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison, lauds officers' 'devotion to defend' Pakistan
PPSC paper leak: ACE arrests another suspect

PPSC paper leak: ACE arrests another suspect
PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, looks forward to building stronger Pak-US ties

PM Imran Khan congratulates Joe Biden, looks forward to building stronger Pak-US ties

Latest

view all