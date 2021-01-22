Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William, Kate’s son Prince George to become king under tragic circumstances

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William's eldest child, Prince George is at present, the third-in-line to the throne.

And while the seven-year-old is ahead of quite a few senior royals in the line of succession, by the time he becomes king, the monarchy as well as the world in general would be poles apart to what it is like currently.

The heir to the throne is currently in the third place, behind his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William.

Despite many royal fans and critics drawing up a probable timeline of when each member would ascend to the throne, it is highly unlikely that it would happen anytime soon as his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth is showing no signs of stepping down and continues to rule even at the age of 94.

However, there have been rumours about Prince Charles abdicating once he takes over the throne after his mother and handing it directly to his son Prince William. This in turn, would shorten the time that Prince George would have to wait.

The young royal would only become king upon any unforeseen circumstances involving his father’s death—and that too only if he is above the age of 18.

Given the circumstances arise prior to Prince George’s 18th birthday, his uncle and William’s younger brother, Prince Harry would become the monarch till the third-in-line is old enough to assume the throne.

Constitutional expert Ian MacMarthanne explained the scenario, per Express, saying: "In the event of Prince William having become king, and dying before Prince George had reached his majority, and there having been no further provisions passed by Parliament - such as in 1953, then the rather anomalous position would arise, given present circumstances, whereby Prince Harry, as next in line who had attained a majority, would become Regent."

