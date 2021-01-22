Civil-military ties have improved under PTI regime: Fawad Chaudhry

A Geo.tv file photo of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The once tumultuous civil-military ties have impeded the country's progress, says Fawad Chaudhry



Civil-military ties have improved under the PTI regime, minister says



RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has emphasised that the once tumultuous civil-military ties impeded the country's progress but things were now changing under the incumbent government led by the PTI.

Addressing a ceremony at the Barani Institute of Information Technology in Rawalpindi on Friday, Fawad said the government is building military tanks but hasn't been able to assemble vehicles. He added that as civil-military ties improve under the PTI regime, the government is looking to manufacture drones with the help of the armed forces.

Fawad said the foundation of the modern world was not laid by politicians or clerics, but by universities. "The basis of development is argument and logic, and learning from the past," the minister said.



The federal minister talked about using industrial bio-technology and agricultural technology, stressing that the country was far behind the world. "We cannot rely on selling radishes and carrots only; the agriculture sector has to be modernised."

"In a country of 220 million people, we are still not manufacturing anything. The point of privatisation is to promote industries," he said.



"Pakistan will see changes in the next five years,"he vowed.



On the Broadsheet LLC issue, Chaudhry criticised the Opposition's response. "There is no government minister in the inquiry committee."

Taking a shot at PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, the federal minister questioned where she gets the money to buy the expensive designer clothes she wears every time she steps out of her house. "We don't like to put people in jail," he said, adding that the "people's money should be returned."