Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Parents of special children to get assistance under Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Logo of PTI government's Ehsaas Kafaalat programme.

  • Begum Samina Arif Alvi announces a special package for parents of differently-abled children under govt's Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme
  • Visits a centre for special children in Islamabad and reviews the facilities there
  • Stresses the need to make special children productive and active citizens of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Begum Samina Arif Alvi has announced a special package for the parents of differently-abled persons under the government's Ehsaas Kafaalat Programme starting February.

Begum Alvi also visited a centre for special children in the federal capital during which she was briefed about different accommodation and rehabilitation facilities for differently-abled children. 

Begum Alvi stressed the need to make special children productive and active citizens of the country and called for an educational plan which could fulfil their individual requirements.

Related: A classroom in Lyari for special children

She also said that the government is starting a "one-window operation" service to facilitate the registration of differently-abled children. 

"We are also taking steps for the vocational training of special children in collaboration with the business community of Karachi," Begum Samina Arif Alvi said.

"Special children need to stand on their own feet, therefore, measures should be taken to make them self-reliant so that they can find employment in future."


More From Pakistan:

'Noonie Swag': Rana Sanaullah's lion face mask turns heads in court, on Twitter

'Noonie Swag': Rana Sanaullah's lion face mask turns heads in court, on Twitter
Broadsheet scandal to put Opposition in a 'tough spot', says Sheikh Rasheed

Broadsheet scandal to put Opposition in a 'tough spot', says Sheikh Rasheed
143 cartons of foreign origin liquor worth millions seized in Faisalabad

143 cartons of foreign origin liquor worth millions seized in Faisalabad
Civil-military ties have improved under PTI regime: Fawad Chaudhry

Civil-military ties have improved under PTI regime: Fawad Chaudhry
Pak vs SA: Traffic plan issued for Karachi Test

Pak vs SA: Traffic plan issued for Karachi Test
Bilawal House releases details of Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding

Bilawal House releases details of Bakhtawar Bhutto's wedding
Punjab to introduce 'innovative ways' to teach English language

Punjab to introduce 'innovative ways' to teach English language

Sindh hints at postponing exams due to prolonged school closure

Sindh hints at postponing exams due to prolonged school closure
Accountability court rejects NAB plea to extend Khawaja Asif's physical remand

Accountability court rejects NAB plea to extend Khawaja Asif's physical remand
Hamza Shahbaz withdraws bail plea in SC

Hamza Shahbaz withdraws bail plea in SC
UN adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on protection of religious sites

UN adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on protection of religious sites
3 of Karachi's 'Honda Civic Gang' arrested in 'encounter', police say

3 of Karachi's 'Honda Civic Gang' arrested in 'encounter', police say

Latest

view all