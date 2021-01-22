Paris Hilton shares photos of when she suffered 'trauma, abuse'

Socialite Paris Hilton let fans in on a traumatic time of her life on Instagram.

The entrepreneur shared photos of her 18-year-old self coming home after experiencing emotional and psychological abuse at her boarding school.

In the photos, Paris can be seen with a somber expression as she posed in a black T-shirt and pants.

"These photos were taken when I was 18 and had recently came home from the horrible experiences I went through at #ProvoCanyonSchool. I can see the pain in my eyes," the entrepreneur wrote.

"I was so traumatized that I pretended everything was okay, trying to block out the painful memories. Looking at this now, I know that the teen me would be so incredibly proud of the woman I am today,

"Being brave and using my voice to make a difference and save children from having to endure the abuse myself and so many others have had to go through. #iSeeYouSurvivor#BreakingCodeSilence," she wrote.

Take a look:







