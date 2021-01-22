Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 22 2021
Balochistan Education Endowment Fund announces yearly scholarship scheme

Friday Jan 22, 2021

Representational image of degree and mortarboard. Photo: Shahid Abdullah / Pixabay

QUETTA: The Balochistan Education Endowment Fund (BEEF) has recently announced its yearly scholarship scheme for students.

According to BEEF's programme manager, under the policy, about 8,000 students, both males and females, will be awarded a stipend to continue their education. 

The programme manager added that all the guidelines related to the scholarship scheme, along with the application form for the scholarship and other details, can be downloaded from the fund's official website. 

