What is the eligibility criteria for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme?

A student wearing a convocation hat. — Creative Commons/Files

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme — that aims to benefit 50,000 students a year and 200,000 in four-years — has been announced for numerous public sector universities across the country.

Students can apply for the scholarship via an online portal, HEC officials said.



The online portal can be accessed at: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/#/login. The applicant will have to make an account if not already registered, by choosing the 'sign-up' option.

HEC Ehsaas Scholarship 2020: Who can apply, how can you apply and what will it cover?

Eligibility criteria for the programme



Scholarships are offered to:

1. Newly admitted students.

2. Admissions secured on merit only. Merit means that the student has fulfilled the admission criteria of the institution in which he/she intends to study.

3. Degree programmes allowed by the HEC.

HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme: 7 steps to fill the online form

4. Students of age limit set by institution's regulations, i.e., the maximum age of the eligibility for the scholarship is the same as the maximum age for applying for admission in undergraduate programs at the HEI.



Ineligibility conditions:

A student is ineligible for the scholarship if found,

1. Availing any other scholarship or continuous grant.

2. Enrolled in distant learning programmes and affiliated colleges (both public/private).

3. Having secured admission on self-sustain/ self-support/ self-finance basis, or in evening programmes with higher fee structures.