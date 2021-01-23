Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 23 2021
Facebook looking into reports of people having trouble accessing their accounts

Saturday Jan 23, 2021

A representative image.

  • Facebook says problem was due to a configuration change.
  • The social media giant says it is trying to restore problem as soon as possible. 

Facebook announced on Saturday that it was looking into reports of people being logged out and having to login again to access their account.

"We’re looking into reports of people being logged out and having to login again to access their Facebook accounts," tweeted Facebook. 

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned company said that they were working to resolve the problem "as quickly as possible".

On the other hand, Facebook's Technology Communications Manager Alexandru Voica also acknowledged the issue faced by the users.

"We’re looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts," said Voica. 

The Facebook official said that the platform believes that problem was because of a "configuration change". He added that Facebook is "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible".

